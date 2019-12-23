Flames' David Rittich: Back in win column
Rittich turned aside 26 shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over Dallas.
Rittich had opened Calgary's road trip with a loss and an overtime loss, yielding seven goals in those two starts. But he was sharp in Sunday's win, which was the first time all month he held an opponent to fewer than two goals. Rittich is now 16-8-5 with a 2.71 GAA and .915 save percentage heading into Monday's game at Minnesota.
