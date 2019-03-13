Rittich let in four goals on 26 shots, but came away with the win in Tuesday's 9-4 trouncing over the Devils.

Rittich allowed the Devils to take a 4-3 lead into the third period, giving up a shorthanded goal to Travis Zajac, but the Flames got him off the hook with a six-goal performance in the final frame. Rittich improved to 24-7-5, but saw his GAA rise to 2.69 while his save percentage dipped to .909 after the chaotic win. Rittich will need to be better if he has any hopes of claiming the starting job outright. The Flames next play the 21st-ranked Rangers offense on Friday.