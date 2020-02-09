Flames' David Rittich: Beats division rival
Rittich turned aside 25 of 27 shots in a 6-2 win over the Canucks.
In a game full of tension between two division rivals locked in a close race for a playoff spot, Rittich stayed composed to get his first win in his last three starts. The 27-year-old improved to 21-14-5 with a 2.86 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 40 starts. The Flames continue their road trip in San Jose on Monday.
