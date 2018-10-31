Flames' David Rittich: Beats Sabres
Rittich allowed one goal on 29 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Sabres on Tuesday.
In his last appearance, Rittich yielded three goals in about 30 minutes, but nobody was stopping the Penguins offense that night, as Pittsburgh tagged Calgary for nine goals. Still, it was nice to see him bounce back. That rough performance included, Rittich is 3-1-0 with a .939 save percentage and 2.08 GAA in six appearances this season. Owners should feel confident starting Rittich while he's on this hot streak.
