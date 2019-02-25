Rittich made 22 saves in Sunday's 2-1 win over Ottawa.

It's Rittich's first win in the month of February, coming after having spent five straight games on the bench in a backup capacity. By allowing just a single goal Sunday, the Flames' netminder was able to limit what is a depleted Sens forward group. The last time Rittich held an opponent under two goals was back on Dec. 27.