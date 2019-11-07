Flames' David Rittich: Between pipes against Devils
Rittich will tend the twine for Thursday's home clash with New Jersey, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich has put together a three-game winning streak heading into Thursday's matchup. The Czech is undefeated in three prior appearances versus the Devils, in which he is sporting a .910 save percentage and 2.34 GAA. With the Flames -160 favorites, the netminder could be highly owned in DFS contests and should be considered a top-end play in season-long formats.
