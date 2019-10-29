Rittich will tend the twine for Tuesday's road tilt versus Carolina, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich made 43 of 45 shots against the Jets on Saturday, but was still saddled with the overtime loss. The netminder has appeared in 10 of the Flames' 13 games this season and cemented himself as the preferred No. 1 option over Cam Talbot, who was expected to compete for starts, but has thus been relegated to a reserve role.