Flames' David Rittich: Between pipes against 'Yotes
Rittich will tend the twine for Tuesday's tilt with Arizona, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich has had mixed results in his previous five outings, as he recorded a shutout over the Blue Jackets, but also gave up five goals to both the Predators and Panthers, though he picked up wins in both those games. The Coyotes enter Tuesday's matchup on the second half of a back-to-back, which should improve Rittich's chances of securing his eighth win of the season.
