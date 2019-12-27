Rittich will guard the cage against the Oilers on the road Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich went 1-0-1 with a 2.10 GAA in his previous three outings, including a brief six-save relief outing against Minnesota on Monday. With Friday's contest, the netminder will reach the 30-game mark and could top 60 before the close of the year. If he plays in that many contests, the Czech should challenge for 30 wins.