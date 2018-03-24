Rittich will rough up the visitor's crease Saturday against the Sharks, the Flames' official site reports.

Rittich stopped four of the five shots he faced in relief of Mike Smith on Wednesday against the Ducks and will receive a look in the cage Saturday as Smith gets a night off. Most of Rittich's action -- 14 of 20 appearances -- has come on the road this season. Over those 14 matchups, the 25-year-old netminder has accumulated a 2.59 GAA and a .917 save percentage to earn an 8-3-2 record. He faces a tough challenge to improve that record, squaring off against a Sharks club averaging four goals per game in March.