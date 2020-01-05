Flames' David Rittich: Between pipes Sunday
Rittich will patrol the road crease for Sunday's contest with Minnesota, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The 27-year-old was busy in the month of December, going 5-3-1 along with a 2.93 GAA and .907 save percentage in 10 appearances in the month. Rittich will face a tough matchup Sunday against a Wild team that has been a dominant 11-4-3 on home ice this year. Sunday will be an important start for Rittich, as he's set to appear in his 100th career NHL game.
