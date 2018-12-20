Flames' David Rittich: Between pipes Thursday
Rittich will tend the twine for Thursday's homestand against the Lightning, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich will make his sixth consecutive appearance in the crease, having posted a 3-2-0 record and 1.65 GAA in his last five contests. The coaching staff appears to be comfortable riding the hot hand, and right now that is Rittich rather than Mike Smith. The youngster will need to hold off challenges from Smith if he wants to maintain his role as the No. 1 netminder.
