Flames' David Rittich: Between pipes Thursday
Rittich will protect the road net from the Oilers on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich has done a tremendous job as a rookie netminder for a Flames team sitting in third place within the competitive Pacific Division. He's posted a 4-1-1 record, 2.03 GAA and .932 save percentage while staving off prospect Jon Gillies for the time being. Despite the presence of all-world pivot Connor McDavid, facing the Oilers hasn't been a daunting task this year, as that team owns a minus-23 goal differential. With further consideration to the notion that your casual fantasy owner probably doesn't even know about Rittich, he makes for a sneaky option on Thursday's 15-game mega slate.
