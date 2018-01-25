Rittich will protect the road net from the Oilers on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich has done a tremendous job as a rookie netminder for a Flames team sitting in third place within the competitive Pacific Division. He's posted a 4-1-1 record, 2.03 GAA and .932 save percentage while staving off prospect Jon Gillies for the time being. Despite the presence of all-world pivot Connor McDavid, facing the Oilers hasn't been a daunting task this year, as that team owns a minus-23 goal differential. With further consideration to the notion that your casual fantasy owner probably doesn't even know about Rittich, he makes for a sneaky option on Thursday's 15-game mega slate.