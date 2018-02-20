Flames' David Rittich: Between pipes Wednesday
Rittich will start in goal Wednesday night against the Golden Knights, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich rebounded from a dud against the Panthers by setting aside 30 of 32 shots from the Bruins on Monday, but he was still saddled with an overtime loss. Mike Smith (lower body) is still tending to his lower-body injury, so Flames coach Glen Gulutzan will be hoping that the third time is indeed the charm for the rookie against a Golden Knights club that amazingly has held the standard for Western Conference play with a whopping 82 points in 59 games in its inaugural campaign.
