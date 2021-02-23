Rittich made a season-high 34 stops in Monday's 3-0 win over Toronto.

That was a badly-needed performance for the struggling Rittich -- and for the Flames, for that matter -- with Jacob Markstrom (upper body) being announced as a late scratch Monday. Rittich carried an ugly .874 save percentage into the contest, yet he was able to completely silence the NHL's highest-scoring team for his first win of the season. His playing time going forward will depend almost entirely on the health status of Markstrom.