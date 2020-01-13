Rittich will tend the road twine in Monday's game versus Montreal, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The Flames afforded Cam Talbot the last three starts since he was the hot hand, but Rittich will get back in the crease as the Flames kick off a three-game road trip in Eastern Canada. Rittich struggled over his last three starts, posting an .849 save percentage and 4.96 GAA. The Canadiens are in a slump, too, as they've posted a 1-8-1 record over their last 10 games.