Flames' David Rittich: Busted by Vegas on Wednesday
Rittich stopped only 19 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
The rookie netminder actually kept things close through the first half of the game, but Vegas scored four unanswered goals -- including three on only seven shots in the third period -- to put things away. Rittich now has a brutal 4.47 GAA and .861 save percentage over the last five games, winning only one of them, and with Mike Smith (lower body) still lacking a timetable for his return, the Flames may have little choice but to give Jon Gillies a chance to hold down the fort instead.
