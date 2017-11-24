Rittich was called up from AHL Stockton Friday.

Conversely, Eddie Lack has been sent down to Stockton, giving Rittich the chance to back up Mike Smith. The 25-year-old has only one game of NHL experience, so he's a bit of an unknown quantity. The Flames must think Rittich has some potential to call him up, though.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop