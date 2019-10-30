Rittich turned aside 26 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 27-year-old took a shutout into the third period before getting beaten twice by teenager Andrei Svechnikov -- the first coming on a lacrosse-style goal from behind the net, and the second while the netminder was screened on a Carolina power play. Rittich is now 5-4-2 on the year with a 2.86 GAA and .910 save percentage.