Rittich yielded four goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Rittich was allowed to play through his struggles after interim head coach pulled him in Sunday's game against the Canucks. The netminder responded with a solid second half of the game, but the damage had already stuck him with a loss despite the Flames' late rally. Rittich dropped to 17-10-5 with a 2.78 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 32 games.