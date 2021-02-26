Rittich allowed four goals on 20 shots before being pulled from the game in Thursday's 6-1 loss to Ottawa.

Rittich was pulled in favor of newcomer Artyom Zagidulin after an Erik Brannstrom shot from well outside the Calgary blue line somehow eluded him, extending Ottawa's lead to 4-1 at 7:24 of the second period. Rittich's dud came on the heels of back-to-back standout efforts against the high-powered Maple Leafs in which he stopped 71 of 73 shots. Rittich may have been out of gas after starting his third game in four nights in place of injured starter Jacob Markstrom (upper body). He'll get a chance to right the ship with two more tilts versus Ottawa on Saturday and Monday.