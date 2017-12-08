Flames' David Rittich: Comes up huge in win over Habs
Rittich stopped 35 of 37 shots in Thursday's overtime win over Montreal.
Outdueling Carey Price is no easy task, but that's exactly what Rittich did Thursday evening. He's been excellent in his two starts this season and is sporting a solid .913 save percentage. Considering how he's looked thus far and how well he had been playing for AHL Stockton before the call-up, Rittich could make for a decent spot start whenever he gets the nod.
