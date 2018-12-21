Flames' David Rittich: Comes up short against Lightning
Rittich made 32 saves in Thursday's 5-4 shootout home loss to the Lightning.
Rittich squandered a 3-1 lead from the first period and was beaten by the ever-dangerous J.T. Miller in the seventh round of the skills competition. Cue the replays and you will see that the Lightning combined a few greasy goals with a beautiful Dan Girardi slap shot to skew Rittich's numbers in regulation. Still, Rittich has been involved in six straight games, so expect Mike Smith to take his turn between the pipes in the near future.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...