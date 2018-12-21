Rittich made 32 saves in Thursday's 5-4 shootout home loss to the Lightning.

Rittich squandered a 3-1 lead from the first period and was beaten by the ever-dangerous J.T. Miller in the seventh round of the skills competition. Cue the replays and you will see that the Lightning combined a few greasy goals with a beautiful Dan Girardi slap shot to skew Rittich's numbers in regulation. Still, Rittich has been involved in six straight games, so expect Mike Smith to take his turn between the pipes in the near future.