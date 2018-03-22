Flames' David Rittich: Concedes once in relief
Rittich stopped four of five shots in the third period, as the damage was mostly done in a 4-0 loss to Anaheim on Wednesday.
That's now twice in less than a week where Rittich has come in during a backup situation. That's not ideal for any team, and it could lead to Rittich getting another chance to start. If the Flames go in that direction, he could make a solid cheap play in a daily situation with the right matchup.
