Flames' David Rittich: Concedes two again
Rittich stopped 23 of 25 shots Monday, helping his team to a 7-2 rout of Los Angeles.
Two is the magic number for Rittich as of late, as he's now conceded two goals in each of his past three starts. He's given up seven goals in four starts, and his owners will be thrilled if he can do that in the playoffs.
