Flames' David Rittich: Continues strong start
Rittich allowed two goals on 26 shots in a 4-2 victory against the Oilers on Saturday.
He yielded a power-play and short-handed goal in the first two periods, and the Flames trailed, 2-1, but Calgary absolutely dominated the third period. Rittich saw only five shots, and the Flames scored three unanswered goals to comeback and win. Rittich is one of the biggest surprises in fantasy this season. He is 6-1-0 with a .933 save percentage and 1.92 GAA in nine games. With these kinds of numbers, Rittich should cut into Mike Smith's playing time.
