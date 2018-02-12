Flames' David Rittich: Could see increased role in near future
Rittich was forced to enter Sunday's game against the Islanders with just two seconds remaining after Mike Smith had to be helped off the ice with what appeared to be a groin injury.
Smith made a game-saving stop on John Tavares in the dying seconds and then had to be helped off the ice by teammates. The Flames return to action Tuesday against the Bruins and it remains to be seen whether Smith will be good to go. If the Flames' starter if forced to miss any period of time, Rittich will likely step into the starting role. The 25-year-old has posted a strong 5-1-2 record with a .927 save percentage this season and would become a must-add on a Calgary squad battling for playoff position.
