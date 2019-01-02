Flames' David Rittich: Could start Thursday
According to head coach Bill Peters, Rittich (lower-body) could play Thursday in Boston, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The news is encouraging for Rittich and his owners, as earlier it was unclear just how much time the 26-year-old netminder could miss. Based on Peters' comments, Rittich may not miss any and instead could face the Bruins on Thursday, who are coming off a win over the Blackhawks in the Winter Classic. If Rittich can't go tomorrow, Mike Smith will likely tend Calgary's crease.
