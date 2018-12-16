Rittich stopped 26 of 28 shots in Sunday's 7-2 rout of the Blues.

The Flames handed him a 4-0 lead before the first period was over, and Rittich had little difficulty cruising to his third straight win. The 26-year-old now boasts an 11-3-1 record on the year with a .925 save percentage, and Mike Smith's recent undisclosed injury may have opened the door for Rittich to push for a real audition in the No. 1 role.