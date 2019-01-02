Rittich suffered a lower-body injury that will sideline him for Wednesday's matchup with Detroit.

The news regarding Rittich was tossed into the press release about the promotion of Jon Gillies, so it's not immediately clear how long Rittich might be out of action and whether he will be available versus Boston on Thursday. Until the Czech netminder is cleared to return, Mike Smith figures to carry the load for Calgary.

