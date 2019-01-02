Flames' David Rittich: Dealing with lower-body issue
Rittich suffered a lower-body injury that will sideline him for Wednesday's matchup with Detroit.
The news regarding Rittich was tossed into the press release about the promotion of Jon Gillies, so it's not immediately clear how long Rittich might be out of action and whether he will be available versus Boston on Thursday. Until the Czech netminder is cleared to return, Mike Smith figures to carry the load for Calgary.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...