Rittich allowed two goals on 25 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.

Rittich wasn't bad Friday, and an unlucky bounce on Gaetan Haas' goal was the difference. The Flames have provided just five goals of support for Rittich in his three starts -- while it's a small sample size, he has yet to get much scoring help from his team. He's 0-3-0 with nine goals allowed on 78 shots in four outings (three starts) this season. Expect Jacob Markstrom in goal for Saturday's rematch in Edmonton.