Rittich allowed only one goal on 29 shots in a 5-1 win over the Oilers on Friday.

The Flames' offense came to play, scoring within the first two minutes of each period. Rittich only gave up a deflected goal from Connor McDavid. The Czech netminder improved to 17-8-5 with a 2.65 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 30 games. The 27-year-old played well enough to earn another start Sunday versus the Canucks.