Flames' David Rittich: Defeats provincial rivals
Rittich allowed only one goal on 29 shots in a 5-1 win over the Oilers on Friday.
The Flames' offense came to play, scoring within the first two minutes of each period. Rittich only gave up a deflected goal from Connor McDavid. The Czech netminder improved to 17-8-5 with a 2.65 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 30 games. The 27-year-old played well enough to earn another start Sunday versus the Canucks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.