Flames' David Rittich: Defending cage Thursday
Rittich will tend the twine for Thursday's clash with the Sharks, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich will be logging just the sixth game of his NHL career and fifth of the 2017-18 campaign. The netminder has performed well in his limited opportunities, as he is 4-1-0 with a .919 save percentage. San Jose will be without its leading scorer in Logan Couture (concussion), which improves Rittich's chances of walking away with another win.
