Flames' David Rittich: Defending cage versus Bruins
Rittich will guard the crease on the road against Boston on Tuesday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich has appeared in just two of the Flames' previous five contests in which he posted a 4.22 GAA and .864 save percentage. With the 27-year-old struggling, the team seems to have turned the crease over to Cam Talbot and may continue to do so heading into the final days of the regular season.
