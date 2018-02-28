Rittich will patrol the blue paint for Wednesday's matchup with Colorado, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Rittich is 1-3-1 in his previous six outings, along with a 4.46 GAA -- not exactly the type of performance that will infuse confidence into fantasy owners. The 25-year-old will likely split netminding duties with Jon Gillies for the duration of Mike Smith's (lower body) absence.