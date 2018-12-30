Flames' David Rittich: Defending net Monday
Rittich will be the home starter for Monday's game versus the Sharks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Rittich has played stellar lately, recording a .933 save percentage and 2.03 GAA over the last eight games. He continues to have a stranglehold on the starting job over veteran Mike Smith. The Sharks have heated up lately, winning seven of their last 10 outings and averaging 4.3 goals per game in that span. Expect Rittich to get plenty of action in the Pacific Division battle.
More News
-
Flames' David Rittich: Takes tough overtime loss•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Facing Canucks•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Dominating away from home•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Defending road net Thursday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Comes up short against Lightning•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...