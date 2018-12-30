Rittich will be the home starter for Monday's game versus the Sharks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Rittich has played stellar lately, recording a .933 save percentage and 2.03 GAA over the last eight games. He continues to have a stranglehold on the starting job over veteran Mike Smith. The Sharks have heated up lately, winning seven of their last 10 outings and averaging 4.3 goals per game in that span. Expect Rittich to get plenty of action in the Pacific Division battle.