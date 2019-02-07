Flames' David Rittich: Defending net Thursday
Rittich will guard the home goal Thursday against the Sharks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
It's hard to argue that Rittich is currently one of the more appealing fantasy options in net, as the 26-year-old Czech has picked up wins in eight of his last nine starts and hasn't lost in regulation since Dec. 18. He could be challenged Thursday by a Sharks team averaging 3.43 goals per game on the road, though San Jose still owns a minus-10 goal differential over 28 road tilts.
More News
-
Flames' David Rittich: Notches another win•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Makes 33 stops in win•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Tending twine against Carolina•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Returns to winning ways•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Looking to rebound against Oilers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...