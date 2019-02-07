Rittich will guard the home goal Thursday against the Sharks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

It's hard to argue that Rittich is currently one of the more appealing fantasy options in net, as the 26-year-old Czech has picked up wins in eight of his last nine starts and hasn't lost in regulation since Dec. 18. He could be challenged Thursday by a Sharks team averaging 3.43 goals per game on the road, though San Jose still owns a minus-10 goal differential over 28 road tilts.