Flames' David Rittich: Defending road net Thursday
Rittich will start in goal Thursday night against host Winnipeg, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich was in goal against the Jets on Nov. 21, which amounted to a home win, so he'll try to double his luck in Winnipeg. The Czech goalie, who has seemingly overtaken Mike Smith as Calgary's No. 1 goalie, is 11-4-2 with a 2.29 GAA and .923 save percentage through 20 games.
