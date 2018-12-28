Rittich made 35 saves in a 4-1 win over Winnipeg on Thursday.

Rittich's impressive form on the road continued Thursday night, as the Flames' netminder improved to 7-4-0 on the year away from home. He shut down the Jets' high-octane offense, only yielding a single goal to Adam Lowry. Calgary will likely go back to Mike Smith on Saturday, but Rittich remains its best option in net moving forward, both in the short and long term.