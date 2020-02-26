Play

Rittich turned aside 26 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

The 27-year-old has been shaky lately, but he put together a strong performance on the road in a tough building Tuesday. Rittich is now 4-3-0 through eight outings in February, but his 3.54 GAA and .887 save percentage on the month are less than ideal.

