Rittich will tend the home goal for Sunday's clash with Vancouver, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich's last five appearances have been solid for the Flames, going 2-1-1 along with a 2.06 GAA and .933 save percentage. He'll face a tough matchup Sunday, however, against a Canucks offense that ranks 12th in the league in goals per game this year (3.18). The Czech netminder is 2-0-2 along with a 1.70 GAA and .932 save percentage in his career against Vancouver.