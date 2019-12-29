Flames' David Rittich: Draws second consecutive start
Rittich will tend the home goal for Sunday's clash with Vancouver, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich's last five appearances have been solid for the Flames, going 2-1-1 along with a 2.06 GAA and .933 save percentage. He'll face a tough matchup Sunday, however, against a Canucks offense that ranks 12th in the league in goals per game this year (3.18). The Czech netminder is 2-0-2 along with a 1.70 GAA and .932 save percentage in his career against Vancouver.
