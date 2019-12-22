Rittich will get the road start in Sunday's game against the Stars, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich's performance of late is nothing to call home about, as he's allowed at least three goals in four of the last five outings, but he did mark a 3-1-1 record in that stretch. The Stars have been up and down recently, and they've been overall unimpressive at home this year, scoring 2.63 goals per game -- 30th in the league.