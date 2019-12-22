Flames' David Rittich: Draws start against Dallas
Rittich will get the road start in Sunday's game against the Stars, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich's performance of late is nothing to call home about, as he's allowed at least three goals in four of the last five outings, but he did mark a 3-1-1 record in that stretch. The Stars have been up and down recently, and they've been overall unimpressive at home this year, scoring 2.63 goals per game -- 30th in the league.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.