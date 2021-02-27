Rittich will guard the road net in Saturday's game versus the Senators, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich was phenomenal in the split series against Toronto, letting up just two goals on 73 shots. However, he faltered in Thursday's loss to the Senators, giving up four goals on 20 shots before being yanked. The 28-year-old will get a chance to bounce back Saturday in a rematch versus the Sens, who have now won three straight.