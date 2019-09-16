Rittich (knee) will tend goal in a split-squad game versus the Canucks on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Most of the Flames' top players, including Rittich, are appearing in the home game, while the depth players travel to Victoria. Rittich battled with a nagging knee injury for most of the second half of last season, but he should be good to go from the start this season. Rittich is competing with free-agent addition Cam Talbot for the primary starting job this season.