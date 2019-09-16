Flames' David Rittich: Draws start at home Monday
Rittich (knee) will tend goal in a split-squad game versus the Canucks on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Most of the Flames' top players, including Rittich, are appearing in the home game, while the depth players travel to Victoria. Rittich battled with a nagging knee injury for most of the second half of last season, but he should be good to go from the start this season. Rittich is competing with free-agent addition Cam Talbot for the primary starting job this season.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.