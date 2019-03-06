Rittich will tend the road net versus the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Ryan Leslie of Sportsnet reports.

Rittich let in six goals versus the Maple Leafs on Monday, but he'll draw in for the first game of a road back-to-back. He's 2-1 in his last three games, but he surrendered eight goals on 75 shots in that span. Expect Mike Smith to make the start Thursday in Arizona.