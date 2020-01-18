Rittich will be stationed between the pipes for Saturday's contest in Ottawa, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich will make his third consecutive start after allowing just three goals on 73 shots over his last two outings combined. The All-Star netminder owns a 2.73 GAA and .915 save percentage on the season. Rittich stopped 26-of-27 shots in a win over the Senators back on Nov. 30.