Flames' David Rittich: Draws start Saturday
Rittich will be stationed between the pipes for Saturday's contest in Ottawa, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich will make his third consecutive start after allowing just three goals on 73 shots over his last two outings combined. The All-Star netminder owns a 2.73 GAA and .915 save percentage on the season. Rittich stopped 26-of-27 shots in a win over the Senators back on Nov. 30.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.