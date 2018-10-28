Flames' David Rittich: Draws start Tuesday
Rittich will stop pucks Tuesday versus the Sabres, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Rittich's last action was in relief with the game out of hand, and he allowed three goals on 15 shots. Beside for the outing, Rittich has been strong in the blue paint, posting a .950 save percentage and 1.83 GAA en route to a 2-1-0 record. He remains a cheap option in most daily fantasy leagues.
