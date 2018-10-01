Rittich will start the season as the No. 2 in Calgary, per Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun.

Rittich has been battling with Jon Gillies all preseason for the backup job for the Flames and appears to have come out on top. Having said that, if the Czech struggles at any point, the club could certainly flip the backups. Either way, Mike Smith figures to see the bulk of the starts this season.

