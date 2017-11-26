Flames' David Rittich: Earns first NHL victory Saturday
Rittich stopped 24 of 26 shots for his first NHL victory Saturday against the Avalanche.
With Eddie Lack sent down to AHL Stockton, Rittich has moved into the backup role behind Mike Smith for the time being. He made some key saves against Colorado and could be a decent spot start moving forward. The 25-year-old has posted a .931 save percentage though six appearances in the AHL this season and is off to a great start with the big club.
