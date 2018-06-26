Rittich received a qualifying offer from Calgary on Monday, Kristen Anderson of Postmedia reports.

Rittich appeared in 21 NHL games last season, registering a 2.92 GAA and .904 average with an 8-6-3 record. The Flames have several young goaltenders, including Jon Gillies and Nick Schneider, that will be competing for the backup job behind Mike Smith, with Gillies and Rittich both receiving tenders. Rittich will likely bounce between the AHL and NHL levels once again next season.